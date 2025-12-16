Noa Tishby welcomes Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Hanukkah candle lighting

Israeli actress and producer Noa Tishby welcomed Hollywood star couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to her home for the second night of Hanukkah, as part of her YouTube series dedicated to the eight nights of the Jewish holiday. Together, they lit the candles and discussed their relationship with Judaism, traditions, and cultural identity.

During the gathering, the three guests discussed the notion of miracle, which is at the heart of Hanukkah, as well as the importance of openly celebrating one’s roots. Noa Tishby explained that this initiative was born out of a feeling of concern in light of the current climate. “A lot of people are afraid to assert their Jewish identity today, and we refuse to let that happen,” she said, specifying that she wants to celebrate Judaism “with Jews as well as with non-Jews.”

The actress had already stated that she launched this series following the global resurgence of antisemitic acts after the attacks of October 7, with the aim of encouraging Jews not to hide their identity out of fear.

Interviewed by Noa Tishby, Ashton Kutcher shared what attracts him to Judaism. Raised in the Catholic tradition, he explained that he sees studying Judaism as a key to understanding the teachings of Jesus. He also spoke about his relationship with a rabbi with whom he studied, specifying that after the rabbi’s death, he digitized his teachings in order to continue conversing with him thanks to artificial intelligence.

Regarding Hanukkah, the actor emphasized that the central theme celebrated in his family was that of the miracle. According to him, it is not only about the exceptional duration of the flame, but also about the ability to make miracles happen by creating them for others.

Mila Kunis, for her part, expressed her attachment to the traditions and the collective aspect of lighting the candles. She recalled her childhood in the USSR, where her family had to hide their Jewish identity, before discovering in the United States a new freedom to speak about it openly. In light of the current international context, she says she now better understands the need to embrace and assert this identity.

The evening ended in a relaxed atmosphere, with the three participants humorously debating which way to place the Hanukkiah, before reciting the blessing together and lighting the candles.