35,000 Jews immigrated to Israel since October 7 massacre

About 35,000 Jews have made Aliyah (immigration to Israel) since October 7, 2023, according to figures published on Sunday by the Jewish Agency for Israel. Of these 35,000 people, originating from a hundred different countries, 31,000 have immigrated to Israel in the year 2024. A third of all immigrants were aged 18-35 years old.

The Ministry of Immigration and Integration and the Jewish Agency

The Jewish Agency's Global Aliyah Center in Jerusalem has recorded a massive increase in the opening of aliyah files in Western countries. The Massa organization, jointly created by the Jewish Agency and the Israeli government, has meanwhile continued to bring thousands of young Jews to Israel despite the war.

The agency has also worked to mobilize Jews in the diaspora to help Israel. According to the data, 11,000 families affected by terrorism in Israel have received donations, emergency aid, and reconstruction assistance from Jews in the Diaspora. The donations amounted to a total of 80 million shekels ($20.8 million).

Since October 7, 2023, the Jewish Agency has also worked to strengthen the security of Jewish communities outside of Israel by sending over 2,300 emissaries to 65 countries. These individuals have also helped to mobilize support for the State of Israel on the world stage and to raise public awareness about the release of hostages. The Agency's Security Fund has invested more than 19 million shekels ($5 million) for the safety of these Jewish communities in the face of a sharp increase in antisemitic acts.

Ministry of Aliyah and Integration

"The mutual commitment between the Jews of the world and Israel is a ray of light in one of the most challenging periods in our shared history," said the director of the Jewish Agency, Yehuda Setton, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post. "We worked together to strengthen Israel in the shadow of war and the security of Jewish communities following waves of antisemitism around the world. The Jewish Agency will continue to build the strategic partnership between Diaspora Jews and Israel and enable every Jew in the world to take part in building our shared future."

"The Jewish Agency works to strengthen and revitalize the State of Israel in a variety of ways that are possible thanks to the connection we forge with Diaspora Jews," said Major General (res.) Doron Almog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency. "This is a connection of existential importance that is an expression of strength and unity."