Historic record: Over 10,000 antisemitic acts in US since October 7

The United States has recorded more than 10,000 anti-Semitic incidents since the Hamas attack on October 7, the highest number ever documented over such a short period since the start of such records being kept in 1979, according to data presented to the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Commission. Of these incidents, 8,015 involved verbal or written harassment, 1,840 acts of vandalism, and over 150 physical assaults. At least 1,200 incidents have occurred on university campuses, while more than 2,000 have targeted Jewish institutions such as synagogues and community centers. Over 3,000 incidents took place during anti-Israel demonstrations.

"The current situation is worse than in the 1930s," warns Dr. Raheli Baratz, head of the Anti-Semitism Combat Department at the World Zionist Organization. "The burning of a synagogue in Australia doesn't even make the front pages of newspapers anymore. Some governments are adopting anti-Semitic legislations, which should deeply concern Israel and the Jewish diaspora."

Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League, points out a more than 200 percent increase in antisemitic events since the start of the war. "Antisemitism today is worse than anything we have seen for generations. The media and social networks have become a battlefield, and the struggle for global public opinion is as crucial as Israel's battles in Lebanon or Syria."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli highlighted Iran's role in spreading online antisemitism and the influence of the Gulf States that support the ideologies of the Muslim Brotherhood. "Extreme fringes in the United States are broadening their support for antisemitism. This struggle is a large-scale war," he declared.