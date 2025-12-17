Two antisemitic attacks in 24 hours target Jews in Crown Heights and NYC subway

Two violent antisemitic attacks occurred in Brooklyn within a 24-hour period, intensifying concerns over rising hate crimes against visibly Jewish New Yorkers. Police are investigating both incidents, which targeted Jewish men in Crown Heights and on a New York City subway line following Hanukkah activities.

In the first incident, a Jewish man was stabbed late Tuesday night on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights, a neighborhood with a large Orthodox Jewish population. According to authorities, the victim was attacked by an unknown assailant who pulled a knife, stabbed him several times, and shouted antisemitic slurs during the assault. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The stabbing came just hours after a separate attack on the New York City subway, where several Chabad members were assaulted while returning to Brooklyn from Hanukkah events. According to testimonies, the group boarded the 3 line after leaving Manhattan when two men—believed to be a father and son—entered the subway car and began directing antisemitic abuse at them.

One of the victims described how the situation quickly escalated. “The moment the young man realized I was filming, he attacked me, and everything changed,” he said. Video from the incident shows one of the attackers physically striking the victim inside the subway car while threatening to kill him.

Footage from the subway attack also captured the reaction—or lack thereof—from other passengers. Several commuters can be seen remaining seated or looking away as the assault unfolded, with no one intervening to stop the violence. The victims eventually fled the train and reported the incident to police.

The two attacks have sparked outrage among Jewish community leaders and renewed calls for stronger action against antisemitic violence in New York City. Both incidents are being reviewed by the NYPD as potential hate crimes, as investigators work to identify and locate the suspects involved.

The back-to-back assaults come amid warnings from advocacy groups that antisemitic incidents are increasing across the city, leaving many Jewish residents feeling unsafe in public spaces. Community leaders are urging authorities to respond swiftly, warning that the escalation in violence demands immediate and sustained action.