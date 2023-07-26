Atlantic Ocean’s circulation system near collapse, scientists warn

The system plays a crucial role in the climate system as it regulates global weather patterns

The Atlantic Ocean’s circulation system could collapse within the next few decades, a new study revealed on Tuesday.

According to a new analysis based on 150 years of temperature data, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, has become slow and less resilient. This is raising the possibility that it could collapse by mid-century or even as early as 2025.

This would have dramatic consequences for global weather and “affect every person on the planet.” The Gulf Stream, which is part of the AMOC, is under risk too, the study shows.

The system transports warm water from the tropics toward the North Atlantic, where the water cools down and becomes saltier. It plays a crucial role in the climate system as it regulates global weather patterns. The possible collapse of the AMOC would lead to more extreme winters, sea level rises and a shifting of the monsoon in the tropics.