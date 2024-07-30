Death toll from West Nile rises to 51, over 700 cases diagnosed

Israel's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday a rise in West Nile virus cases, with 738 patients diagnosed and 51 deaths recorded since the outbreak was first recorded in June.

Among the victims are five people aged 45 to 64, 21 from 65 to 79, and 25 over 80 years old. The elderly are particularly vulnerability to the disease.

The West Nile virus, present in Israel for many years, usually manifests between June and November. However, this year, the outbreak started earlier than usual, likely due to the climate changes observed in Israel and around the world, experts say. The virus is generally transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, especially those that have fed on birds.

The virus does not transfer from human to human. According to Health Ministry data, about 80 percent of infected people show no symptoms. The remaining 20 percent may experience a wide range of symptoms, ranging from fever to headaches and body aches. In less than 1 percent of cases, serious complications such as encephalitis, an acute inflammation of the brain, or meningitis can occur. Health authorities emphasize that the elderly and those with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk of developing a severe form of the disease. Faced with this concerning situation, experts recommend that the population take preventive measures, including using mosquito repellents and avoiding areas of high concentration of these insects, particularly at dusk and dawn. The Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the progression of the outbreak and calls for everyone's vigilance to limit its spread.