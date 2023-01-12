Goal of change is to 'inspire, empower' crew, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and most importantly to ensure that they felt seen and heard

British Airways unveiled this week a new uniform collection, which offers female crew members a range of diverse new clothing options including the hijab and coveralls.

The iconic carrier entrusted British tailor and designer Ozwald Boateng with the first update to its uniforms in some 20 years as part of the airline's centenary celebrations; the new designs will be worn by more than 30,000 of the airline’s cabin crew, pilots, and check-in agents, starting spring this year; they will replace the current set of uniforms designed by Julien MacDonald in the early 2000s.

Boateng said in a statement that “designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking and it went far beyond clothes. It was about creating an energetic shift internally. One of my main objectives was to create something that spoke to, and for, the airline’s colleagues. Something that inspired and empowered them, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and most importantly to ensure that they felt seen and heard."

"Although the airline has a strong heritage, it was imperative to support in creating a fresh narrative of change and transcendence, while remaining timeliness,” Boateng added.

British Airways CEO Sean Doyle said that “our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers."