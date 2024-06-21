102-year-old Holocaust survivor on Vogue Germany cover

Margot Friedländer, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor whose family was murdered at Auschwitz, became the cover star for the July/August 2024 edition of Vogue Germany with pictures shot in April at the Botanical Garden in Berlin.

Born in Berlin in 1921, Friedländer spent the early part of the war with her mother and younger brother Ralph. They had plans to flee the country but in 1943 her brother was arrested by the Gestapo. Her mother was soon also deported to Auschwitz with her son, where they were both murdered.

Friedländer, then just 21 years old, went into hiding but was ultimately betrayed by “catchers” and was sent to Theresienstadt camp in the then-Nazi occupied Czechoslovakia in 1944, according to Berlin’s Jewish museum.

In her interview with Vogue Germany, Friedländer said: “I am grateful. Grateful that I made it. For being able to fulfill my mother’s wish. That I have made my life.”

The Holocaust survivor told the magazine: "Don't look at what divides you. Look at what unites you. Be human, be reasonable."

Kerstin Weng, head of editorial content at the magazine, said that the theme of the issue was love, featuring their “favorite pieces, favorite people.” Weng noted: “The most positive person I know is on this issue’s cover: Margot Friedländer. To many she is known as a Holocaust survivor. But she not only survived the Nazis, she also overcame betrayal and loss."

"She would have all reason to be bitter, but remains open-minded and refuses to take sides. She stands up against forgetting and for humanity and togetherness. At 102, she seeks to engage with the younger generation and proves that dialogue is still possible.”