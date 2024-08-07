A terrorist attack was thwarted at international pop singer Taylor Swift's concert in Austria, as two men were arrested on Wednesday.

The three performances to be held in Vienna are canceled.

One of the suspects arrested by authorities was a 19-year-old man who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, authorities said at a press conference today. Official sources said the two men were radicalized online, and are suspected of having a specific and detailed plan on how to carry out the attack at one of Swift's performances.

A bomb disposal unit found what appeared to be chemical materials at the home of one of the suspects. Investigators are now working to determine if the materials could have been used to build a bomb, according to authorities.