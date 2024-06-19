Activists deface Stonehenge in climate protest

Environmental activists caused a stir at Britain's iconic Stonehenge site on Wednesday, spraying several of its ancient stones with orange paint powder in a bold protest.

The group, Just Stop Oil, aimed to draw attention to their demand for the next U.K. government to commit to phasing out fossil fuels by 2030 through a legally binding treaty.

A video released by the activists captured the moment two individuals sprayed the UNESCO World Heritage Site stones, prompting bystanders to intervene. Wiltshire Police later confirmed two arrests on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument.

English Heritage, which manages Stonehenge, expressed dismay over the incident and noted that their curators were assessing the damage. Despite the disruption, the site remained open to the public. Just Stop Oil defended their actions, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger climate policies and global action to combat fossil fuel reliance.

The protest coincided with the eve of the summer solstice, a time traditionally marked by gatherings at Stonehenge to celebrate the longest day of the year.