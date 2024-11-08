At least 10 Israeli soccer fans wounded, 3 missing in Amsterdam 'pogrom'

At least 10 Israelis were hurt in the violent attacks on soccer fans in Amsterdam in scenes described as a "pogrom." Local police said 57 people were arrested amid the violence.

Israelis visiting the city were urged not to leave their hotels as the Foreign Ministry instructed diplomats stationed in neighboring European embassies to travel to the Netherlands and bolster Israel's missions there.

Moreover, Israel was sent two planes to the Netherlands to rescue citizens injured in the outbursts of violence, described as antisemitic by both Israeli and Dutch officials.