Attempted firebomb attack at Israeli embassy in Romania, no injuries

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at the Israeli embassy in Romania earlier today, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

The attacker approached the embassy during a security inspection and suddenly pulled out the firebomb, hurling it at the door leading into the lobby.

Local security forces quickly apprehended the assailant, who is reportedly of Syrian origin.

He is currently being questioned by Romanian law enforcement.

I’d like to thank the Security and Police forces of Romania 🇷🇴 for apprehending the violent extremist that threw a Molotov Cocktail near the embassy of Israel 🇮🇱.We will never surrender to terrorists! pic.twitter.com/RyEsO960Ca — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar 🎗️ (@ReuvenAzar) June 3, 2024

There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the incident.

The Foreign Ministry has yet to provide further details regarding the motive behind the attack.