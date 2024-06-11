Berlin court rejects request to halt German arms exports to Israel

A Berlin court has rejected an urgent request by several Palestinian residents of Gaza to prevent the German government from approving permits for the export of weapons to Israel.

The plaintiffs argued that these weapons might be used in violation of humanitarian law.

The request was supported by various organizations, including the European Legal Support Center (ELSC), Law for Palestine, and the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, which allege potential violations occurring in Gaza.

The court ruled that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that any decisions on arms exports to Israel were currently pending, noting that Germany has abstained from issuing such permits this year. Additionally, the court emphasized that the German government has the authority to refuse export permits, impose additional conditions, or secure commitments from recipient countries to restrict weapon usage.

Germany is a significant arms supplier to Israel, accounting for 30 percent of all Israeli arms purchases in 2023, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The United States remains the largest supplier, providing 69% of Israel’s arms purchases in the same year.

Lawyers representing the Palestinian plaintiffs criticized the court's decision, arguing that the government’s secrecy regarding pending arms export applications hampers the ability to challenge them.

Ahmed Abed, a lawyer from a Berlin legal collective, accused the government of suppressing information about weapons and potential war crimes, claiming it endangers their clients' lives.

Germany approved arms exports to Israel worth 326 million euros ($354 million) last year, a significant increase from previous years. However, approvals fell to around 10 million euros in the first quarter of this year, according to data from the German Economy Ministry.