Beyond the tourist trail: Europe's most dangerous neighborhoods for Jews

For many Jewish travelers, concerns about safety in Europe extend beyond ordinary crime. In recent years, a number of neighborhoods across the continent have drawn attention not only for elevated crime rates and social tensions, but also for incidents involving antisemitism, anti-Israel demonstrations, and, in some cases, links to extremist networks.

While the overwhelming majority of residents in these districts are law-abiding citizens, Jewish organizations, security experts, and some government agencies have highlighted certain areas where Jewish visitors may face a heightened risk of harassment or intimidation, particularly during periods of tension in the Middle East.

The issue gained renewed attention following the migration crisis of 2015-2016, which intensified debates about integration, security, and the rise of radical ideologies in parts of Europe.

Since the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza, several European cities have also witnessed a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents, with some neighborhoods becoming focal points for large anti-Israel demonstrations.

Saint-Denis, Paris

Located just north of Paris, Saint-Denis is known for its large immigrant population and high crime rates. The suburb has long struggled with issues including theft, violent crime, and drug trafficking.

For Jewish visitors, security concerns stem not only from crime but also from repeated reports of antisemitic incidents in the wider Seine-Saint-Denis department. French authorities have devoted significant resources to protecting Jewish institutions throughout the region.

Kreuzberg and Neukölln, Berlin

These Berlin districts are among the city's most diverse and politically active neighborhoods.

Since October 2023, both areas have hosted numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrations, some of which resulted in clashes with police and reports of antisemitic slogans.

German Jewish organizations have repeatedly expressed concerns about the atmosphere in parts of these neighborhoods, particularly during periods of heightened tensions involving Israel.

Molenbeek, Brussels

Molenbeek became internationally known after investigations linked several perpetrators of major terrorist attacks in Europe to the district.

Although most residents have no connection to extremism, the neighborhood's history of radical networks has made it a focus of security concerns. Belgian authorities continue to monitor the area closely, and Jewish organizations have cited it among locations where heightened awareness is advisable.

Nørrebro, Copenhagen

Nørrebro is one of Copenhagen's most multicultural neighborhoods and has experienced periodic gang violence and unrest.

The district has also been the site of large anti-Israel demonstrations over the years. Danish Jewish leaders have occasionally voiced concerns about tensions in the area, particularly following major developments in the Middle East.

Rinkeby, Stockholm

Rinkeby has become synonymous with Sweden's integration and security challenges. The suburb has experienced gang-related violence, riots, and clashes with police.

Swedish security officials have also investigated extremist networks operating in parts of Stockholm's immigrant-dominated suburbs. Jewish community representatives have cited concerns about antisemitism in certain areas of the capital, especially following regional conflicts involving Israel.

Rosengård, Malmö

Rosengård is perhaps the neighborhood most frequently associated with concerns raised by Sweden's Jewish community. Malmö has faced international scrutiny over antisemitism for more than a decade, prompting some Jewish residents to leave the city.

The neighborhood has witnessed episodes of unrest, gang violence, and strong anti-Israel activism. During the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, Malmö was the scene of large demonstrations against Israel, leading Israeli authorities to issue travel advisories and increase security measures for Israeli participants and visitors.