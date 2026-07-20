Burnham replaces Starmer as Prime Minister and promises to 'rebuild' the United Kingdom

Andy Burnham officially became the United Kingdom's new prime minister on Monday, succeeding Keir Starmer and becoming the country's seventh head of government in a decade.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester, often referred to as the "King of the North," assumes office at a time of widespread public dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

Burnham is expected to call for a "more stable and more responsible" approach to government, pledging to "refound" the United Kingdom after years of political turbulence and economic uncertainty.

He has vowed to rebuild public trust by focusing his administration on the everyday concerns of working people.

Burnham has identified tackling the rising cost of living, improving public services, and raising living standards as the central priorities of his government.

He has also pledged to devolve greater powers to regional authorities and reform the machinery of government to make it more efficient, accountable, and responsive to citizens.

Later on Monday, the new prime minister is expected to announce his Cabinet and begin rolling out his legislative agenda. Burnham faces the challenge of reviving a Labour Party that has struggled in recent opinion polls while countering the growing support for the populist Reform UK party ahead of the next general election, which is due by 2029.