Clashes erupt in Albania over controversial tourism project linked to Kushner investment

Violent clashes broke out between Albanian security forces and demonstrators from the country's Greek minority after growing opposition to a controversial luxury tourism development reportedly linked to investments by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The unrest occurred in one of the most environmentally sensitive areas along Albania's coastline, where local residents have been protesting plans to build a large-scale resort complex.

The protesters argue that it could cause significant environmental damage and threaten lands and properties owned by Greek minority families who have lived in the region for generations.

According to local reports, a member of the Greek minority community was injured during the confrontations. The incident prompted Greece to call for a full investigation and urge Albanian authorities to safeguard minority rights and protect private property.

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The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed "grave concern" over the clashes, confirming that its embassy in Tirana provided medical and consular assistance to the injured individual. Athens also called on Albanian authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

At the center of the dispute is the Zvernec area near Lake Narta and the Vjosa River delta, a region environmental groups describe as one of the Mediterranean's last remaining semi-pristine coastal ecosystems.

Despite its ecological importance, the area has attracted interest from major investors seeking to develop luxury hotels, residential communities, and high-end tourist resorts.

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Environmental organizations across Europe have criticized legislative changes introduced by the Albanian government in recent years, arguing that they have made it easier to approve strategic investment projects, including developments in or near protected natural areas.