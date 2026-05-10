The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak, has arrived at the port of Granadilla de Abona in Tenerife after days of uncertainty over whether Spanish authorities would allow the vessel to dock.

According to Sky News, officials debated until late Saturday night whether the cruise ship would remain offshore or be permitted into port as health authorities worked to contain any potential spread of the virus.

The ship, carrying around 150 passengers and crew, has drawn international concern after an outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus — the only known variant capable of human-to-human transmission. Three people have died since the outbreak began, including a Dutch couple and a German passenger, while the World Health Organization has confirmed six infections so far.

Spanish authorities are carrying out a tightly controlled evacuation and repatriation operation at the port in southern Tenerife. Medical tents and security perimeters have been established around the docking area, with passengers expected to undergo health screenings before being transferred directly to flights out of the Canary Islands.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus traveled to Spain to help coordinate the response and sought to reassure local residents, saying the situation “is not another Covid.” WHO officials continue to stress that the risk to the general public remains low because those aboard the ship are being isolated and closely monitored.

The outbreak began during the vessel’s Atlantic voyage from Argentina to Cape Verde. Earlier this week, three infected passengers were evacuated from the ship near Cape Verde for medical treatment.

Authorities in several countries have also launched contact-tracing operations involving passengers and individuals who may have been exposed during the voyage or subsequent travel. Health officials say suspected linked cases are being monitored internationally as efforts continue to prevent further spread of the virus.