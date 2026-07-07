Cue the chaos: Europe is melting, and it's finally buying air conditioners

For years, Europe looked at air conditioning the way a wine snob looks at a boxed rosé: unnecessary, a little embarrassing, and above all, extremely American.

Thick stone walls, closed shutters, and sheer stubbornness were supposed to be enough. I actually know this mindset intimately.

My own grandmother in Argentina refused to have air conditioning in her house well into her old age, even during brutal, sweltering summers. Part of it was the cost.

Part of it was a stubborn belief that air conditioning simply wasn't good for you. It got to the point where family members visiting from the States, thoroughly spoiled by central air, couldn't handle a night in her house and would quietly go book a hotel room instead. So this isn't just a European thing. It's a whole generational mindset that cooling your home artificially is somehow cheating, or worse, dangerous, and it clearly isn't confined to one continent.

But this summer, that stubbornness is getting tested in a whole new way. Europe has just lived through what may be one of the deadliest weather events in its modern history.

Early scientific estimates put the death toll from a late-June heatwave at around 20,000 people across the continent, making it possibly the most intense heatwave Europe has ever recorded.

Now Europeans are fighting each other in the aisles of Lidl over the last AC unit like it's a Black Friday flat-screen TV.

The stampede that started it all

In a Paris suburb this week, shoppers actually broke down the doors of a Lidl store trying to get to a shipment of air conditioners. People got trampled. Fights broke out. One shopper told a French newspaper she got shoved from every direction and still walked away empty-handed. This is not normal Tuesday-afternoon grocery store behavior. This is what happens when a continent that spent decades insisting it didn't need air conditioning suddenly, urgently, desperately does.

And it's not just France. Air conditioner sales across the whole continent have gone berserk. Shipments in Spain and France reportedly jumped over 100% compared to last year, while sales through German e-commerce channels rose nearly 40% in May alone.

One popular portable unit from the Chinese manufacturer Midea sold out so fast across Europe that people started reselling it secondhand for more than the original retail price, which is either a savvy business move or a mild form of extortion, depending on how hot your apartment currently is.

So, why has Europe resisted AC for so long?

The reasons are a very European cocktail of aesthetics, bureaucracy, and mild superstition. Air conditioning has long had a reputation on the continent for being ugly, noisy, and, in some circles, believed to make you sick just from breathing the conditioned air. European buildings were traditionally designed to stay cool on their own, using thick walls and shutters, a system that worked fine back when a "heatwave" meant a few uncomfortable days, not weeks of triple-digit temperatures.

Adoption rates make the divide obvious. Italy and Spain are now both above 50% of households with air conditioning. France sits at around 24%, though that number swings wildly depending on region. Germany, meanwhile, sits closer to the continent's average at around 18%. Poorer and cooler countries further north generally lag even further behind.

Then there's the paperwork. In cities like Paris, plenty of apartment buildings are protected by heritage rules meant to preserve the uniform look of 19th-century rooftops. Residents in these buildings often need approval from their entire co-op association just to install a unit, and if they skip that step, the unit can legally be ripped back out. In one especially rough case, a Paris man with a genetic illness who relies on a ventilator has spent two years and thousands of dollars in court just trying to get permission to install AC, because his neighbors say it would be too loud.

Noise complaints, as it turns out, are a whole subgenre of European legal drama now. France even has strict decibel limits for outdoor AC units, and there's reportedly a lawyer nicknamed "the Noise Lawyer" who has personally handled over a hundred AC-related legal disputes. A hundred. That's not a niche practice anymore, that's basically a full law firm built entirely on the sound of compressors humming.

France isn't alone in the red tape department. In Geneva, installing an air conditioner is subject to strict energy-usage rules. In London, developers are required to prove that natural ventilation, shutters, and better insulation won't do the job before they're even allowed to install AC in new buildings, and local councils have gone as far as forcing homeowners to remove units when they hadn't tried other cooling methods first, like a ceiling fan.

Enter: the politicians

Naturally, this being 2026, air conditioning has become a full-blown political battleground, and not just in France. Ahead of France's 2027 presidential race, Marine Le Pen's far-right party has positioned itself as the pro-AC party, pushing a national plan to cool every school and hospital, alongside billions in interest-free loans to help households install units. Meanwhile, the traditionally AC-skeptical Greens are quietly softening their stance, admitting cooling is now necessary in at least some hospitals and schools, while other left-leaning voices warn that installing air conditioning everywhere just papers over the real problem instead of solving it.

Germany has caught the same political bug. A spokesperson for the far-right AfD recently declared that people shouldn't be "sacrificed" over ideological resistance to cooling, a dramatic one-eighty from just a year earlier, when the same party was accusing the government of overreacting with "heat panic."

Across the Channel, the UK is having a quieter but real version of the same reckoning. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said last week that schools, offices, and hospitals should be equipped with air conditioning, and the UK's own Climate Change Committee, which advises the government, has said the country needs to start planning for more active cooling rather than relying on passive measures alone. Politics, it turns out, gets a lot less consistent once the thermometer starts breaking national records.

Is the environmental worry valid?

Sort of, but less than people assume. Across Europe as a whole, fossil fuels now account for less than 30% of electricity generation, and more than a dozen countries have plans to phase them out of their power grids entirely within a decade. France is the most extreme example, with roughly 95% of its electricity coming from low-carbon sources, nuclear power alone supplying about two-thirds, meaning running an AC unit there carries a much smaller carbon footprint than doing the same in a country still heavily reliant on coal or gas.

Experts do point out that concentrated AC use can make cities hotter by pumping warm exhaust air into the streets, and it's also true that lower-income households without access to cooling are increasingly left worse off compared to neighbors who can afford a unit. But the idea that air conditioning is single-handedly wrecking the climate doesn't really hold up against the math for most of the continent.

The bottom line

Europe spent generations treating air conditioning like an American character flaw. But when a heatwave kills tens of thousands of people, shuts down schools from Paris to Berlin, overwhelms hospitals, and sends shoppers into a genuine Lidl brawl, cultural pride tends to lose out to basic survival instinct pretty quickly. Air conditioner manufacturers like Samsung, Midea, and Mitsubishi Electric are cashing in on the shift across France, Spain, Germany, and the UK alike, and companies that make cooling equipment have seen their stock prices climb right alongside the temperatures.

Whether this ends with a fully air-conditioned Europe or just a lot of very tense conversations between neighbors and co-op boards remains to be seen. But if this summer is any indication, the age of the stubbornly un-air-conditioned European apartment might finally be sweating its last days.