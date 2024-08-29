EU's Borrell seeks sanctions on Israeli ministers for 'hate messages'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday he seeks to sanction Israeli politicians who spewed “hate messages” against Palestinians without naming any names.

"I initiated the procedure to ask the Member States – if they want, if they consider it appropriate, to include in our list of sanctions some Israeli Ministers that have been launching some hate messages. Unacceptable hate messages, against the Palestinians and proposing things that go clearly against international law, and it is an incitation to commit war crimes,” he said.

One name that did come up in a press conference was Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz, whom Borrell slammed for his “worrisome” call to “displace people from the West Bank, doing more or less the same thing that they did with the people in Gaza.”

Katz hit back that he opposed displacing “any population from their homes.”

Borrell said that his alleged comments were “completely unacceptable, and I hope that the [EU] ministers will raise their voice against the situation in Gaza, in the West Bank, the treatment of the United Nations and the way this war is being performed in accordance or, in violation of the humanitarian law."