EU sanctions Israeli settler groups and individuals over West Bank violence

The European Union on Thursday announced new restrictive measures targeting extremist Israeli settlers and affiliated organisations, citing serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Council of the European Union said it has added four entities and three individuals to its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, following a political agreement reached at the Foreign Affairs Council earlier this month.

Among those designated is the Nachala Settlement Movement and its director Daniella Weiss, whom the EU accuses of encouraging and facilitating coercive activities that contribute to the forced displacement of Palestinians and the establishment of illegal outposts on privately owned land.

The EU also sanctioned the Israeli NGO Regavim and its director Meir Deutsch, alleging the organisation has lobbied for the demolition of Palestinian property and supported legal efforts aimed at expanding Israeli control over the West Bank. Another listed group, Hashomer Yosh and its president Avichai Suissa, was accused of providing logistical and volunteer support to violent settler outposts.

Additionally, the Amana cooperative association of the settler movement Gush Emunim was sanctioned for its role in financing and facilitating outposts linked to settler violence and displacement of Palestinian communities.

Under the sanctions regime, all listed individuals and entities are subject to an asset freeze, while individuals also face a travel ban. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds or economic resources available to them.

The EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, established in 2020, allows the bloc to target individuals and organisations responsible for grave human rights violations worldwide, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detention.

With the latest additions, the EU sanctions list now covers 136 individuals and 41 entities across multiple countries.