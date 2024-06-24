Euro 2024: Germany wins in extra time; Hungarian player collapses on the field

In the last set of games for the group stage, the countries in Group A battled it out until the last minute, with both matches seeing goals in overtime.

Here's a round up of Sunday night's tense matches.

Germany-Switzerland 1:1

Tournament host Germany ran into trouble early stage in the game, when Switzerland's Dan Ndoye put them ahead with a shocking goal in the 28th minute, reversing the flow of the match that had opened with Germany dominating the ball.

From that point on, Germany took control of the field, but could not create enough opportunities to achieve the coveted equalizer, until the substitutes took the field. David Raum prepared a cross for Niclas Füllkrug, who scored the second goal of the night in the 92nd minute.

The tournament hosts will face off against the runner-up of Group J in Dortmund next Saturday. As long as Switzerland does not get eliminated, it is expected to meet Italy or Croatia in the round of sixteen.

Hungary-Scotland 1:0

The match between the teams became overshadowed by a dramatic few minutes during which the stadium held its collective breath as Hungarian forward Bernabas Varga was carried off the pitch following a severe head injury.

Both teams started off aggressively, and in the eighth minute Bendegúz Bolla squeezed Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn with a shot from outside the box. The Scots struggled to get into Péter Gulácsi's area, and despite taking many more shots, the Hungarians were also unable to score, closing the first half without any goals.

As mentioned, the most significant moment of the game came in the 62nd minute. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai took a free kick aimed for Varga, who was seriously injured in a head-on collision with Gunn. Privacy sheets were erected as he received treatment on the pitch and then stretchered off. According to head coach Marco Rossi, the player was immediately taken to a local hospital in Stuttgart, where he will have surgery after breaking several facial pones. Varga was said to be in stable condition, but there is no doubt he will miss out on the rest of the Euro if Hungary advances.

The incident saw ten minutes of added time. With both sides desperate for a win in order to stay in the tournament, they feverishly fought it out until the last second. Kevin Csoboth netted the winner for Hungary at the 100th minute, the latest goal in EURO history. With its first victory in the tournament, Hungary rose to third place, while Scotland saw its journey come to a disappointingly early end.