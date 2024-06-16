Eurosatory organizers to appeal court ban on Israeli companies

The organizers of Eurosatory, a prominent defense exhibition slated to commence from Monday in France, have announced their intention to appeal a recent court decision barring Israeli arms companies from participating.

Coges Events, the company overseeing the event, expressed dissatisfaction following a ruling by the Bobigny court, which also extended the ban to intermediaries facilitating Israeli arms sales.

Originally planning to host 74 Israeli firms among the 2,000 exhibitors, Eurosatory faced legal action from several NGOs, including Association France Palestine Solidarité (AFPS) and Al-Haq, seeking to halt Israeli participation. Their petition, filed after the French government initially canceled Israeli arms manufacturers' involvement on May 31 in response to events in Rafah, was upheld by the court.

In response, Coges Events issued a statement asserting that the court's decision went beyond the government's directive and imposed broader restrictions than anticipated.

The ruling not only prohibits Israeli companies but also bars exhibitors from promoting Israeli weapons or engaging with Israeli representatives at their stands.