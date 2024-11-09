Evidence from WhatsApp, Telegram groups shows Amsterdam pogrom was organized

An Islamic brandishing the Palestinian flag in Amsterdam
Jeroen Jumelet / ANP / AFP

Screenshots of electronic messages on WhatsApp and Telegram obtained by the Daily Telegraph show that the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam represent a planned and organized pogrom. 

One message sent to a Dutch-language WhatsApp group the day before Thursday night's violent outbursts reads "tomorrow after the game, at night, part 2 of the Jew Hunt. Tomorrow we work them.”

Another message reads “who can sort fireworks? We need a lot of fireworks.” The pro-Palestinian activists refer to “cancer dogs,” an insult considered particularly vile in Holland. 

The lackluster response of Dutch authorities was noted by many. 

Dutch king Willem-Alexander reportedly said to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in a phone call on Friday morning that the "we failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again."

