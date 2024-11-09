Evidence from WhatsApp, Telegram groups shows Amsterdam pogrom was organized
One message sent to a Dutch-language WhatsApp group the day before Thursday night's violent outbursts reads "tomorrow after the game, at night, part 2 of the Jew Hunt. Tomorrow we work them.”
Screenshots of electronic messages on WhatsApp and Telegram obtained by the Daily Telegraph show that the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam represent a planned and organized pogrom.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1855201691739574352
Another message reads “who can sort fireworks? We need a lot of fireworks.” The pro-Palestinian activists refer to “cancer dogs,” an insult considered particularly vile in Holland.
The lackluster response of Dutch authorities was noted by many.
Dutch king Willem-Alexander reportedly said to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in a phone call on Friday morning that the "we failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again."