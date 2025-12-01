Father and sons face up to 25 years for murdering daughter over 'western' lifestyle

Dutch prosecutors have requested prison sentences of up to 25 years for a father and his two sons accused of murdering 18-year-old Ryan Al Najjar, allegedly because they believed her “too Western” lifestyle brought shame to the family.

The young Syrian woman was found dead on May 28, 2024, in a lake in northern Netherlands, six days after her disappearance, with her hands and feet bound.

Authorities say Ryan was targeted after refusing to wear a veil in public and posting a TikTok video showing herself with makeup and bareheaded, actions reportedly viewed as humiliating by her relatives.

Her brothers, identified as Mohamed and Muhanad, allegedly lured her to Rotterdam before taking her to a remote location, where their father, Khaled, joined them in the murder.

Investigators found the victim in the Oostvaardersplassen nature reserve.

The autopsy revealed signs of strangulation and drowning, and authorities say about 20 meters of adhesive tape were used to restrain her before she was thrown into the water. DNA evidence from her father was discovered under her fingernails, indicating a struggle.

Prosecutors also allege that Khaled fled to Syria immediately after the murder, leaving his sons behind. They are recommending a 25-year sentence for the father and 20 years for each brother.

The court is expected to issue its verdict on January 5.