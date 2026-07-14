France holds largest-ever Bastille Day parade with massive military parade

Some 500 soldiers from the "Coalition of the Willing," backing Ukraine, marched down the Champs-Élysées in the annual Bastille Day parade, in what France said would be a symbol of Europe's strategic awakening. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were among about 30 leaders invited by Macron to watch the parade, his last before he leaves office in 2027.

With nearly 6,700 troops, 98 aircraft, 31 helicopters, and 315 vehicles, a record number of military personnel marched the traditional route between the Arc de Triomphe and the Place de la Concorde. Deputy Defence Minister Alice Rufo told RTL radio that the parade illustrated "a Europe united and determined to support Ukraine in the face of Russia, a Europe confident in itself." Macron said Monday that Europe was facing its gravest threats in decades and must be prepared to bear the costs of defending its values and security.

The parade featured around 25 Ukrainian soldiers marching along the avenue, and the traditional fly-over included French Mirage fighter jets flown with Ukrainian co-pilots currently training on the aircraft.

The Paris military governor said 7,600 troops marched this year, compared with 5,810 in 2025. Aircraft from Germany, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Poland, Denmark, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Spain, and Italy also took part. It was the first time in about 20 years that British troops took part in the parade.

"The message we're sending to the world is the following: yes, peace is our goal, yes, we cherish freedom and the rule of law, and yes, we stand ready to fight to defend them, even at the cost of blood if necessary," Macron said.

The holiday coincided with forest fires in the Fontainebleau forest south of Paris and a red-alert heat wave, France's third this year, which forced authorities to cancel traditional fireworks and firefighters' balls in some regions, including the capital. The Eiffel Tower's fireworks and drone show went ahead Monday night as planned.