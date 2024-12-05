French government falls in historic no-confidence motion

In an event unprecedented in the last 60 years, the French National Assembly approved a motion of censure against Michel Barnier's government on Wednesday, which has only been in office for three months. This motion, initiated by the radical left, received crucial support from Marine Le Pen's National Front party, triggering a major political crisis.

For the first time since 1962, a motion of no confidence has succeeded in overthrowing a government in power, thanks to a circumstantial alliance between the radical left and the National Rally. This historic vote marks a turning point in French political life and plunges the country into a period of uncertainty.

Following this vote, the radical left immediately called for President Emmanuel Macron to resign. Mathilde Panot, chairwoman of the left wing parliamentary group La France Insoumise (LFI), demanded "early presidential elections" to resolve this worsening political crisis. Faced with this exceptional situation, Macron will address the French on Thursday at 8 p.m. This much-anticipated intervention should clarify the president's strategy to escape this major institutional crisis. This historic vote raises fundamental questions about the stability of the institutions of the Fifth Republic and Macron's ability to govern effectively in the face of an increasingly hostile parliamentary opposition. The course of events will largely depend on the decisions that the head of state will make in the coming hours.