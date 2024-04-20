French police to question far-left politician over Oct 7 statements

Police in France summoned for questioning a candidate from a far-left party in connection with her suspected “advocacy for terrorism” in statements appearing to justify the October 7 massacre.

Rima Hassan is a Syrian-born Palestinian-French lawyer and activist who running for the European Parliament on the ticket of Jean-Luc Melenchon La France Insoumise. Several months ago she endorsed the notion that the Hamas massacre on October 7 — the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust — was a "legtimate action" and denied that Israel had a right to defend itself.

Hassan’s lawyer Vincent Brengarth said the proceedings represent an attempt “to criminalize Hassan’s efforts to raise awareness of the urgency of the situation in Gaza.”

France has seen numerous antisemitic incidents since October 7, including numerous incendiary statements made by Melenchon, a far left firebrand with a long history of questionable statements on Israel, Jews, France's role in the Holocaust and so on.