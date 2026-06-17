G7 endorses Trump's Iran deal, ramps up support for Ukraine

The G7 wrapped up its annual summit on Wednesday by releasing a joint statement on global security.

In the text, G7 leaders pledged a significant increase in the delivery of air defense systems, interceptors, and long-range capabilities to Ukraine, claiming the battlefield has reached a "new momentum." They also expressed readiness to clear the path for advanced military manufacturing licenses to expand Ukraine's domestic production.

G7 countries plan to "increase the pressure on the Russian war economy" through tightened oil and gas sanctions. The leaders noted that it is the "right moment" to advance these measures specifically because US President Trump has delivered a preliminary deal with Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

By linking Russian energy isolation directly to the stability of Iranian shipping lanes, the G7 is acknowledging a stark reality: European states cannot afford to fully choke off Russian energy supplies without absolute guarantees that Middle Eastern oil corridors will remain completely clear.

The G7 formally welcomed the recent Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, praising it as an opportunity to prevent a nuclear breakout.

The leaders heavily emphasized that free transit through the Strait of Hormuz is the "bedrock of international trade." Rather than relying solely on American oversight, the communiqué formally endorses an independent, defensive maritime initiative led by France and the United Kingdom.

This joint European naval operation is tasked with protecting merchant vessels and verifying the removal of sea mines.

The G7 also called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon paired with the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, an acceleration of humanitarian reconstruction in Gaza, and an urgent diversification of alternative global energy routes to permanently reduce international vulnerability to the Persian Gulf.