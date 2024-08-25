German police arrests 2nd suspect as ISIS claims deadly stabbing

German police made a second arrest on Saturday in their investigation of a deadly terrorist stabbing in the western city of Solingen, a spokesperson said. Meanwhile the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attack that killed three people and injured eight others.

The jihadist group said in a statement on its Telegram account that the attack was carried out by one of its members “in revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The arrest followed a police operation at a home for refugees in Solingen, the spokesperson added, on the heels of reports the attacker was a Syrian asylum seeker.

The police had followed a tip-off, police spokesperson Gunnar Wortmann told reporters in front of the refugee home. Special police forces were involved in the operation.