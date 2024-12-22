Germany confirms Saudi warning about perpetrator of Xmas market attack

German authorities confirmed on Sunday that Saudi Arabia had warned them last year about the suspect in the car-ramming attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg over the weekend.

The head of the Federal Criminal Police Office (Germany's equivalent to the FBI), Holger Münch, told German media that his office received a tip from Saudi Arabia in November 2023, which led the authorities to carry out "appropriate investigative steps." However, Germany decided that the warnings were not serious, as the perpetrator had no criminal background.

"The suspect, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, also published a large number of extremist posts online," Münch said. " He was also in contact with various authorities, voicing insults and even threats. However, it is unknown if he committed any acts of violence." He added that the warnings turned out to be non-specific. The Federal Office for Immigration and Refugees also reported on X that it had received a tip about the suspect at the end of last summer.

The incident began Friday evening, when the Saudi-German slammed into people with his BMW in a crowded Christmas market area in the city of Magdeburg, running over a large group of people. Five people were killed in the event, which German authorities have not yet defined as a terrorist attack. Today the name of one of the victims was published, a 9-year-old boy named Andre Gleissner. Abdulmohsen is reportedly a 50-year-old doctor with no criminal record who hailed from Saudi Arabia, but in later years became an atheist and spoke out against Islam. He had a permanent refugee status in Germany, for fear of persecution in Saudi Arabia.