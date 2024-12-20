Germany: 11 reported killed after Saudi national plows car into crowd at Christmas market

A suspected terrorist plowed a vehicle into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, west of the capital Berlin. The Bild outlet cited the death toll at 11, while others cited lower fatality figures; all reports said "dozens" were hurt.

Local police confirmed that the suspect was a Saudi national born in 1974.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his concern about the incident, saying that "reports from Magdeburg suggest something bad. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."