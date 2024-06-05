Germany provides substantial boost in funding for Holocaust survivors

A significant stride in supporting Holocaust survivors and promoting educational endeavors has been unveiled as the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) discloses the results of its latest negotiations with the German Federal Ministry of Finance.

In a resounding victory, negotiations have yielded a noteworthy €105 million ($114 million USD) surge in funding for social welfare services, set to benefit over 100,000 survivors globally.

This injection of resources, spanning the upcoming two years, underscores an unwavering commitment to furnishing essential aid and preserving the dignity of aging survivors. With the total budget for social welfare services now standing at an impressive €893.9 million ($972.5 million USD), sustained support for survivors is assured.

Accompanying this augmentation in social welfare funding is a notable €51 million ($55 million USD) enhancement earmarked for Holocaust education endeavors.

Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference, mentioned the significance of these funding increments. "As Holocaust survivors navigate the complexities of aging, prioritizing their well-being remains paramount," he asserted. "By honoring our commitments and expanding support services, we reaffirm our pledge to upholding the dignity of survivors. Against the backdrop of mounting Holocaust denial, robust educational initiatives are pivotal in safeguarding historical truth and ensuring that the profound lessons of the Holocaust resonate with future generations."

The social welfare services facilitated by the Claims Conference's extensive network of over 300 partner agencies across 83 countries play a pivotal role in meeting the distinct needs of survivors.

Spanning a gamut of support services, including home care, nutritional aid, medical assistance, transportation, and avenues for social engagement, these services cater to the evolving requirements of survivors.

Despite the dwindling survivor population, the demand for these services remains steadfast, underscoring the enduring importance of supporting this vulnerable demographic.