Germany sees 80% surge in antisemitic incidents in 2023 - report

A watchdog group monitoring antisemitism in Germany has reported a significant rise in antisemitic incidents in 2023, documenting a total of 4,782 cases.

This marks an alarming 80% increase compared to the 2,616 incidents recorded in 2022, according to a recent report by the RIAS group (Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism).

The surge in antisemitic activities was notably pronounced following the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 251.

More than half of the incidents in 2023 occurred after this attack, highlighting a direct correlation between geopolitical events and local antisemitic actions.

Among the reported incidents were severe attacks, including a firebomb assault on a synagogue in Berlin and flares being thrown at a Jewish family's home in North Rhine-Westphalia, both occurring in mid-October. RIAS noted that on average, 13 antisemitic incidents were recorded per day throughout the year.

Benjamin Steinitz, director of RIAS, commented on the disturbing trend, stating, "Jewish life has become even less possible in Germany as well since October 7."

The incidents documented by RIAS in 2023 included seven cases of extreme violence, 121 physical attacks, 329 instances of targeted property damage, 183 threats, and 4,060 cases of offensive behavior.

The report also highlighted a rise in antisemitic occurrences in public spaces, with 1,583 incidents on the street (more than double the previous year's figure) and 999 incidents online (up from 853 in 2022). Educational institutions and public transport also saw significant increases, with 471 and 311 incidents respectively.

Despite the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents, Daniel Botmann, a senior official with Germany’s Central Council of Jews, noted that there has not been a noticeable emigration of Jews from Germany, contrasting the situation with the migration seen from neighboring France in recent years.