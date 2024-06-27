Historic effort ensures preservation of Auschwitz child victims’ shoes

In a monumental effort spanning over a year, the Auschwitz Memorial, alongside the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation and the International March of the Living, announced a significant milestone in Holocaust remembrance.

More than 3,000 children's shoes, once belonging to young victims of the German Nazi atrocities at Auschwitz concentration camp, have been successfully conserved and returned to public display.

Initiated by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation's call for half a million dollars in September 2023, the conservation project aimed to safeguard these poignant relics of history from deterioration.

The International March of the Living, renowned for its annual memorial marches between Auschwitz I and Birkenau, took charge of the fundraising campaign. Their efforts garnered widespread support, with contributions pouring in from across the globe.

Leading the charge was businessman and philanthropist Eitan Neishlos, himself a third-generation Holocaust survivor, whose substantial donation kickstarted the conservation project.

Contributions from the public, including significant support from institutions like Discount Bank, supplemented the campaign. The final push came from a generous donation by Mati Kochavi, the visionary behind the "Eva.Stories" project, and his daughter Maya Kochavi, completing the fundraising efforts.

The conservation work, undertaken collaboratively by the Auschwitz Museum Conservation Laboratories and Collections, began in April 2023. The meticulous process addressed numerous challenges posed by the shoes' delicate condition, including corrosion of metal components, fragile leather, and mechanical damage. Preservation efforts were tailored to ensure these artifacts endure as enduring symbols of the innocent lives lost.

Piotr Cywiński, Director of the Auschwitz Museum, reflected on the significance of these shoes: "The tragedy of over 200,000 children murdered at KL Auschwitz epitomizes the darkest chapter of this extermination center's history. These shoes are poignant reminders of innocence and brutality, preserving the footprints of child victims amidst the horrors of Nazi ideology."

Dr. Shmuel Rosenman, Chair of the International March of the Living, emphasized the project's historical and educational importance: "Preserving these shoes not only bears witness to Nazi crimes but also engages future generations in the memory of these innocent children, ensuring their legacy for another hundred years."

Wojciech Soczewica, Director General of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, highlighted the collaborative success and future aspirations: "This partnership strengthens our mission, paving the way for future educational initiatives. Saving these shoes is a testament to our commitment, supported by donors worldwide, including the Foundation Perpetual Fund."

Holocaust survivors Naftali Furst and Aryeh Pinsker, deeply moved by the conservation progress, expressed gratitude for the global effort: "Standing before the mountain of shoes, we remember our lost families and the countless innocent children murdered by the Germans. Preserving their memory is our solemn duty."