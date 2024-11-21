the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Palestinian militant leader Mohamed Deif.

The court's Pre-Trial Chamber announced these warrants in relation to allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity stemming from actions taken in the territory of the State of Israel and the "State of Palestine" since at least October 7, 2023.

The arrest warrant for Mohamed Deif, also known as Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, cites his involvement in violent actions that the ICC categorizes as serious international crimes. The court convened to address the situation in the "State of Palestine" and unanimously rejected an appeal by Israel challenging the ICC's jurisdiction under Articles 18 and 19 of the Rome Statute.

Israeli politicians have reacted strongly to the ICC's decision. Benny Gantz, leader of the National Camp party, condemned the move as “moral blindness and a historical shame that will never be forgotten.” He expressed outrage at the perceived injustice of the court's actions.

Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, labeled the warrants “further proof of the double standards and hypocrisy of the international community,” while Education Minister Yoav Kisch criticized the ICC for what he called “an unprecedented moral precedent,” asserting that Israel is acting to protect its citizens from terrorism while the court rewards those who engage in violence.

In contrast, Palestinian leaders have welcomed the ICC's decisions. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, praised the court's actions and called for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to expedite its judgment on charges of "genocide" against Israel.