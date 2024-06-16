ISIS prisoners take guards hostage in Russian prison

Six prisoners, some identified with the Islamic State, took two guards hostage in Russia’s southern Rostov region, according to Reuters on Sunday.

The prisoners reportedly smashed through the bars of their cell, entered a guard room, and captured at least two prison officials of Rostov’s Detention Center Number One.

Negotiations are underway, with the prisoners demanding a car and free passage from the facility, the Interfax news agency said.

“The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control,” Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service said.

The Baza Telegram channel said five of the prisoners were identified as Islamic State members.

Several of them were charged with terrorism-related crimes, the TASS news agency reportedץ

The terrorist organization in March perpetrated the deadliest attack on Russian soil in two decades. Gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at concertgoers in the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow.