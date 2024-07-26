Israeli FM says Iran, Islamists behind sabotage of French rail network

Foreign Minister Israel Katz charged on Friday that the malicious acts of vandalism and arson, committed across France’s high-speed railway earlier in the day, were carried out by individuals “under the influence of Iran’s axis of evil and radical Islam.”

France's high-speed rail network was hit by an attack disrupting the transport system, hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. According to the French railway company SNCF, a massive attack on a large scale hit the high speed train network (TGV) on July 26, 2024, and many routes will have to be cancelled. The SNCF urged passengers to postpone their trips and stay away from train stations.

Valerie Pecresse, president of the regional council of the greater Paris region said “250,000 travelers will be affected today on all these lines.” Substitution plans were underway, but Pecresse advised travelers “not to go to stations.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation, saying it had “jurisdiction over crimes involving the deterioration of property that threaten the fundamental interests of the nation.”

Katz saןג he warned his French counterpart earlier this week “based on information held by Israel” that Iran was “planning terrorist attacks against the Israeli delegation and all Olympic participants.

“Increased preventive measures must be taken to thwart their plot,” he added. “The free world must stop Iran now – before it’s too late.”