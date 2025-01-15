Italy joins France in granting immunity to Netanyahu, rejecting ICC arrest warrants

Italy has announced that it will not enforce arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, joining France in offering them immunity from prosecution.

The decision follows a legal advisory from Italy's Foreign and Justice Ministries, which confirmed that immunity for visiting leaders is permissible under the Vienna Convention.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, currently on a diplomatic visit to Italy, confirmed the development after meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio. The ministers clarified that legal advice received by the Italian government affirms that Netanyahu and Galant are entitled to immunity under international law while visiting Italy.

This stance comes after France made a similar declaration in November, when it announced it would not adhere to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu and Galant. The Netherlands, while not outright rejecting the ICC's decision, has stated that "there could be options" for Netanyahu to visit without facing arrest.

The arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Galant were issued in November by the ICC for their alleged roles in the conduct of the ongoing "Iron Swords" military operation. The warrants charge the two with offenses including "crimes against humanity, war crimes, murder, persecution, and inhumane acts" allegedly committed from October 8, 2023, through at least May 20, 2024. The court also accused Netanyahu and Galant of violating the 1949 Geneva Convention by using starvation as a method of war.

Specifically, the court claims the two Israeli leaders deliberately deprived Gaza's civilian population of essential resources—such as food, water, medicine, and electricity—resulting in widespread suffering and deaths from dehydration, malnutrition, and lack of medical care.

With Italy's decision, Netanyahu and Galant will be shielded from arrest while visiting the country, reinforcing the ongoing diplomatic tensions surrounding their potential prosecution by the ICC.