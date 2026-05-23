Itamar Ben Gvir is barred from France over flotilla provocation

The far-right firebrand sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained flotilla activists

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir tours the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 14, 2026
Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir tours the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 14, 2026Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

France on Saturday banned Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, citing his “unspeakable” behavior toward activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force.

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Ben Gvir’s video triggers international backlash, calls for sanctions

The far-right firebrand sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained flotilla activists.

“As from today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory. This decision follows his indefensible actions toward French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Smud flotilla," Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot posted on X.

"We disapprove of the approach taken by this flotilla, which produces no useful effect and overloads diplomatic and consular services, whose professionalism and dedication I commend. But we cannot tolerate French nationals being thus threatened, intimidated, or brutalised, all the more so by a public official." 

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Ben Gvir sparks global outcry

I note that these actions have been denounced by a large number of Israeli governmental and political leaders. They follow a long list of shocking statements and actions, and of incitement to hatred and violence against Palestinians. Along with my Italian counterpart, I am asking the European Union to also take sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir.”

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