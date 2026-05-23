Itamar Ben Gvir is barred from France over flotilla provocation

France on Saturday banned Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, citing his “unspeakable” behavior toward activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force.

The far-right firebrand sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained flotilla activists.

“As from today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory. This decision follows his indefensible actions toward French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Smud flotilla," Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot posted on X.

"We disapprove of the approach taken by this flotilla, which produces no useful effect and overloads diplomatic and consular services, whose professionalism and dedication I commend. But we cannot tolerate French nationals being thus threatened, intimidated, or brutalised, all the more so by a public official."

I note that these actions have been denounced by a large number of Israeli governmental and political leaders. They follow a long list of shocking statements and actions, and of incitement to hatred and violence against Palestinians. Along with my Italian counterpart, I am asking the European Union to also take sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir.”