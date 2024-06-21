Just Stop Oil targets Taylor Swift's jet at London airport

Two climate activists from environmental group Just Stop Oil were arrested on Thursday after cutting through a fence at London's Stansted airport and spray-painting private jets orange in protest of fossil fuels use.

The protesters believed one of the planes parked in the vicinity belonged to a pop-star Taylor Swift also known as the "worst private jet CO2 emission offender" among celebrities, according to 2022 list by British sustainability marketing firm Yard.

Just Stop Oil posted video of activists cutting through a security fence followed by a clip of a woman using a fire extinguisher to spray orange paint on at least two private jets. "Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where Taylor Swift's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030," read the group's post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Essex police, the singer's aircraft was not parked at the airport.

The Just Stop Oil members' arrests came a day after two of the group's activists were detained for spraying orange paint on Stonehenge.

Taylor Swift's use of private jets has attracted major criticism. In 2022, her jet flew 170 times, with total flight emissions for the year reaching 8,293.54 tons. It is 1,184.8 times more than the average person, said Yard.