Two members of the Jewish community were injured in a knife attack Tuesday in Golders Green, a north London neighborhood with a large Jewish population. The UK counterterrorism police later declared the stabbing a terrorist incident after two Jewish pedestrians were attacked outside a synagogue.

The incident occurred on Golders Green Road, near a synagogue, according to eyewitnesses. The volunteer security group Shomrim said a man armed with a knife was seen running through the area attempting to stab Jewish pedestrians.

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Shomrim responders arrived quickly and managed to detain the suspect before police reached the scene. Officers from the Metropolitan Police then used a taser to subdue the attacker and placed him under arrest.

Emergency responders from Hatzola treated the victims at the scene before transporting them to hospital. One of the injured is reported to be in serious condition.

London Metropolitan Police later said a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in which the suspect also attempted to stab responding officers, though none were injured.

The two victims remain in stable condition. Counter Terrorism Policing specialist officers are leading the investigation, with authorities working to establish the suspect's nationality and background while considering all possible motives.

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The incident has heightened concern within the UK’s Jewish community amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents. Golders Green is considered a central hub of Jewish life in the British capital, home to numerous synagogues, schools, and community institutions.

Responding to the attack, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel criticized what she described as growing incitement and called on the British government to take stronger action to protect Jewish communities.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer described the attack as "a grave and deeply unsettling event, reflecting a surge in antisemitism" in the UK. He also criticized the British authorities response to the incident, calling it inadequate.

British authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.