Macron dissolves national assembly as National Rally sweeps French elections

In the aftermath of a resounding victory for the National Rally (RN) in the European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the dissolution of the National Assembly and called for new legislative elections.

With the RN securing a commanding 32% of the votes, Macron's Renaissance party garnered only 15.4%, prompting the decision for fresh parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7.

Macron emphasized the need for a clear majority to govern effectively, acknowledging the electorate's message.

The RN's historic win marks the party's strongest performance in a national election, prompting calls for change from RN leader Jordan Bardella, who cited a "scathing disavowal" of Macron's policies.

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Marine Le Pen, president of the RN, expressed readiness to assume power if entrusted by the French people. The Socialist Party-Place publique secured third place with 14% of the votes, followed closely by La France Insoumise and the Republicans, each with 8.7% and 7.2%, respectively. The Reconquest Party rounded off the results with 5.5% of the votes.