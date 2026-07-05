Macron set for landmark Damascus visit as France explores deeper engagement with Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet with President Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Syrian capitol of Damascus to discuss 'regional and international issues of mutual interest.'

The visit is expected to combine diplomacy with business, as Macron will be accompanied by a delegation of French investors and company executives, signaling Paris' interest in expanding its economic presence in Syria alongside renewed political engagement.

During the trip, Macron and al-Sharaa are expected to hold talks with their respective delegations. Discussions are set to cover regional security, international developments, and ways to increase cooperation in a range of areas as both governments continue efforts to rebuild bilateral ties.

The planned visit builds on momentum created by al-Sharaa's trip to Paris last year, where he met Macron at the Élysée Palace. Those talks marked one of the highest-level diplomatic engagements between the two countries in years and focused on Syria's future, reconstruction efforts, and restoring cooperation between Paris and Damascus.