Meloni rejects Trump's 'made-up' photo claims as Italy cancels Washington visit

Diplomatic relations between Italy and the United States took a sharp downward turn on Friday as Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled an upcoming diplomatic visit to Washington.

The cancellation serves as a direct protest against remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph.

The relationship between Trump and Meloni grew highly strained earlier this year following geopolitical friction over the war in Iran, specifically after Italy refused to allow the US military to use its domestic bases for air raids.

While recent video footage from a summit in France showing the two leaders conversing on a sofa suggested a stabilization of ties, Trump's subsequent remarks have instead ignited a full-scale bilateral dispute.

Trump unprompted asked a journalist from the Italian television channel La7 about Meloni. In the brief interview, Trump minimized their summit interaction, stating, "She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her." Trump then added, "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

Meloni issued a fierce public rebuke, releasing a video statement directly challenging the American president’s credibility and foreign policy priorities.

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"Donald Trump’s statements are completely made-up statements. I am frankly astonished," Meloni said. "I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies; it’s not the first time this happens, after all. I can only say that I’m sorry he doesn’t show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, whose leaders he instead shows himself to be much more accommodating towards. But one thing he should remember: I and Italy never beg."

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Foreign Minister Tajani announced he was scrapping his planned June 21–22 trip to the US capital, declaring on social media that Trump's "serious and offensive words" directed at the prime minister "offend all of Italy."