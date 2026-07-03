Moldova's pro-EU PM Munteanu resigns in surprise announcement

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced his resignation on Friday, a move that also triggers the collapse of his government. Munteanu, who has led the country since November 2025, gave no explicit reason for the decision.

"Today, my term as Prime Minister comes to an end," he wrote on X, adding, "the moment I realized that I could no longer carry out my mandate in accordance with my principles and convictions, I chose to step down."

In his post, Munteanu thanked his ministers and their teams for their work and said he would "continue to serve regardless of where I live or whether my future responsibilities are in the public or private sector."

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Munteanu, a 61-year-old economist who previously worked at the World Bank, was appointed prime minister on October 31 after President Maia Sandu's pro-EU party won a September parliamentary election widely seen as a rebuke of Russian interference. He had pledged to prioritize "EU, peace, and growth" and floated resolving the decades-old standoff with the separatist Transnistria region.

The resignation is surprising as just last month, Munteanu warned that Vladimir Putin's decree simplifying Russian citizenship for Transnistria residents was likely aimed at boosting recruitment for the war in Ukraine, calling a Russian passport "the passport of an aggressor state."