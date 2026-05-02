NATO 'working with U.S.' to understand details of Trump decision on troop drawdown in Germany

NATO is working with the United States to understand the details of the decision by the administration of President Donald Trump to effectuate a drawdown of U.S. troops from Germany, the international alliance's spokesperson Allison Hart said on Saturday.

"This adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defence and take on a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security - where we’re already seeing progress since Allies agreed to invest 5% of GDP at the NATO Summit in The Hague last year," Hart wrote on X. "We remain confident in our ability to provide for our deterrence and defence as this shift towards a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO continues."

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The Pentagon announced on Friday that it would withdraw 5,000 soldiers from Germany, its largest European base, as a rift over the Iran war puts further strain on relations between the U.S. and Europe.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over the next six to twelve months.

Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has questioned Washington's strategy against the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Meanwhile German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday that Europeans must take greater responsibility for their own security.