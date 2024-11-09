Netherlands to probe missed Israeli warnings of a 'pogrom'

Dutch Justice and Security Minister David van Weel on Saturday addressed a letter to the lower house of parliament, saying he will oversee an investigation into the circumstances around the pogrom targeting Israeli soccer fans, including warnings from Israeli services that went unheeded.

The minister confirmed yesterday that the attacks on Thursday were anti-Semitic in nature, the Volkskrant reported. "Everything points to the fact that people were attacked and threatened yesterday because of their origin, their religion and their Jewish background”, the minister said on Friday.

“An investigation is still being conducted on possible warning signs from Israel,” Van Weel said in his letter. The Public Prosecution Service has stated that it aims to apply fast-track justice as much as possible.”

Van Weel added that it is “the absolute priority” to identify every suspect.