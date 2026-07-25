Over 200,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage southern Europe

Massive forest fires have forced the evacuation of some 200,000 people in southwestern France and central Spain

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
Google NewsFollow usFollow
Un mur de flammes progresse alors qu'un incendie de forêt fait rage près de Burgohondo, dans la province d'Ávila, en Espagne, le jeudi 23 juillet 2026.
Un mur de flammes progresse alors qu'un incendie de forêt fait rage près de Burgohondo, dans la province d'Ávila, en Espagne, le jeudi 23 juillet 2026. Mateo Lanzuela/Europa Press via AP

Authorities evacuated parts of Bordeaux’s western outskirts on Saturday as a vast wildfire advanced toward the southwestern French city, widening a crisis that has displaced or confined more than 200,000 people in France and Spain.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2080740537259155676

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The evacuation zone included sections of three suburbs and the area around Bordeaux airport, while residents were also ordered to leave communities farther west toward the Atlantic coast. Officials said the fire had continued to expand despite a large firefighting deployment.

Israeli startup creates 'firedome' to battle wildfire
Israeli startup creates 'firedome' to battle wildfire

On the nearby Cap Ferret peninsula, settlements were being cleared in stages as flames consumed more than 19,000 hectares of forest. The blaze was moving rapidly and repeatedly changing direction, complicating efforts to contain it.

Spain declared its first nationwide wildfire emergency after two major fires outside Madrid joined together, with a third threatening to merge into the same front. Extreme heat, strong winds and exceptionally dry vegetation have fueled the spread.

Residents fled communities near both Madrid and Bordeaux on Friday as emergency crews struggled to establish control. France and Spain have requested assistance from the European Union.

This article received 0 comments

Comments