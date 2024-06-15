Pro-Palestinian activists in Berlin adopt new Hamas symbol

In Berlin, a contentious wave of graffiti bearing an inverted red triangle, a symbol featured in Hamas propaganda videos, has emerged as a new focal point in the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This development comes in response to recent bans on displaying Stars of David and antisemitic symbols, which has prompted pro-Palestinian activists to seek alternative means of expressing their support.

The red triangle, historically associated with Nazi concentration camps where political prisoners were identified, has been repurposed by Hamas in its propaganda to denote targets. Activists in Berlin have now appropriated this symbol, adorning buildings, homes, and university campuses across the city, including prominent institutions like the Free University and Humboldt University.

Recent incidents have escalated the controversy. At Humboldt University, banners displaying the red triangle alongside threatening messages directed at university officials were unfurled, triggering concerns and prompting calls for increased security measures. Pro-Palestinian activists had previously occupied buildings at the university, leaving behind slogans and graffiti, some of which have been deemed antisemitic and illegal under German law.

"The use of symbols like the red triangle is deeply concerning," remarked President Julia von Blumenthal of Humboldt University, denouncing the recent vandalism and threats as "shocking antisemitism." The situation has intensified further with reports of similar graffiti appearing outside the homes of Jewish individuals in Brooklyn, New York, underscoring the global reach and impact of these actions.