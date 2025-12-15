Thousands of protesters disrupt Hanukkah concert in Amsterdam

Anti-Semitic chants and smoke flares accompanied protests on Sunday in Amsterdam held alongside Hanukkah concerts at the prestigious Concertgebouw, as tensions flared around the events.

Several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Museumplein Square, close to the concert hall, waving Palestinian flags and shouting slogans such as “Concertgebouw, shame on you, blood on your hands” and “child murderers,” according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf. Red and green smoke flares were set off during the protest.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2000308891104797052 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Police were deployed in large numbers and monitored the demonstrations in line with restrictions imposed by the courts. Officers established security cordons and reinforced barriers after protesters attempted to breach them. Authorities confirmed that several arrests were made, though they did not disclose how many.

Earlier in the day, smaller, silent demonstrations took place directly outside the Concertgebouw under strict court supervision. About 30 activists were permitted to protest briefly near the main entrance, holding signs reading “No stage for genocide” and “The Concertgebouw is occupied.” These protesters were dispersed once concertgoers entered the building.

Inside the venue, a public family Hanukkah concert was held in the afternoon without the participation of Israeli cantor Shai Abramson. Two private, invitation-only concerts featuring Abramson were scheduled for later in the evening. His planned appearance, due in part to his role singing at Israeli army ceremonies, had sparked significant controversy in the days leading up to the event.

Chanan Hertzberger, president of the Central Jewish Council of the Netherlands, condemned the protests as “pure and simple harassment of the Jewish community,” emphasizing that “singing is not a crime.” Israeli officials tasked with monitoring antisemitism had previously warned of a heightened risk of unrest, despite the demonstrations having been authorized by police.